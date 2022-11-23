English
    GK Consultants Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 66.41% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GK Consultants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 66.41% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 190.82% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    GK Consultants shares closed at 9.21 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 291.91% over the last 12 months.

    GK Consultants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.150.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.150.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.030.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.010.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.080.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.04
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.030.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.030.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.030.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.030.04
    Equity Share Capital5.315.315.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1.591.631.39
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.060.07
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.060.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.060.07
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.060.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

