GK Consultants Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 37.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2021 up 37.53% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 114.87% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 115.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

GK Consultants EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2020.

GK Consultants shares closed at 2.58 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.45% returns over the last 6 months and 25.24% over the last 12 months.