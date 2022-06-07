GK Consultants Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 93.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 93.54% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 111.4% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 78% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

GK Consultants shares closed at 10.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)