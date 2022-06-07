GK Consultants Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 93.54% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GK Consultants are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 93.54% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 111.4% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 78% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.
GK Consultants shares closed at 10.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE)
|GK Consultants
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.46
|3.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.46
|3.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.09
|2.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-0.05
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.36
|0.50
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.36
|0.50
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.36
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.36
|0.50
|Tax
|0.16
|--
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.36
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.36
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|5.31
|5.31
|5.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.66
|1.74
|1.20
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.01
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.01
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.01
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.01
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited