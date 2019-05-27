GK Consultants Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, down 60.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in March 2019 down 60.09% from Rs. 25.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 6582.61% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2019 up 825% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

GK Consultants EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

GK Consultants shares closed at 6.80 on March 26, 2019 (BSE)