GK Consultants Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 192.81% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.43 0.17 0.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.43 0.17 0.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.01 0.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.26 0.05 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.06 Depreciation -- 0.00 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.13 0.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.07 -0.03 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.07 -0.03 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.03 Tax -- -0.05 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.03 -0.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.03 -0.03 Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1.57 1.50 1.63 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 -0.05 -0.06 Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.05 -0.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 -0.05 -0.06 Diluted EPS 0.13 -0.05 -0.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited