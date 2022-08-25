 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GK Consultants Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 40.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GK Consultants are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 40.2% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 122.88% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 121.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

GK Consultants shares closed at 8.24 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.43% returns over the last 6 months

GK Consultants
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.22 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.22 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.01 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.01 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.11 0.14
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.11 0.14
Interest 0.00 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.08 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.08 0.14
Tax -- 0.16 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.08 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.08 0.14
Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1.63 1.66 1.34
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.26
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.26
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.15 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 25, 2022
