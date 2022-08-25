GK Consultants Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 40.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 40.2% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 122.88% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 121.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

GK Consultants shares closed at 8.24 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.43% returns over the last 6 months