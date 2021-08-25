GK Consultants Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 29.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 down 29.99% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 138.16% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 138.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

GK Consultants EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2020.

GK Consultants shares closed at 2.77 on August 18, 2021 (BSE)