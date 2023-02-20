 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GK Consultants Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 47.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GK Consultants are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 47.18% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 116.29% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021. GK Consultants shares closed at 9.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.44% over the last 12 months.
GK Consultants
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.110.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.250.110.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.120.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.13-0.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.060.06
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.100.090.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.040.36
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.040.36
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.040.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.040.36
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.040.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.040.36
Equity Share Capital5.315.315.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1.531.591.74
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.071.01
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.071.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.071.01
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.071.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

