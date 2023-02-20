GK Consultants Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 47.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GK Consultants are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 47.18% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 116.29% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
|GK Consultants shares closed at 9.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.44% over the last 12 months.
|GK Consultants
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.11
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.11
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.12
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.13
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.36
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.36
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.04
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|5.31
|5.31
|5.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.53
|1.59
|1.74
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.07
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.07
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.07
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.07
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited