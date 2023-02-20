English
    GK Consultants Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 47.18% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GK Consultants are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 47.18% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 116.29% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.GK Consultants shares closed at 9.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.75% returns over the last 6 months and -7.44% over the last 12 months.
    GK Consultants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.110.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.110.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.120.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.13-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.090.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.040.36
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.040.36
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.040.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.040.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.040.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.040.36
    Equity Share Capital5.315.315.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1.531.591.74
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.071.01
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.071.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.071.01
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.071.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm