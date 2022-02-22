GK Consultants Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 42.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 42.93% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 up 161.62% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 up 161.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

GK Consultants EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2020.

GK Consultants shares closed at 9.71 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)