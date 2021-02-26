GK Consultants Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 110.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 110.2% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 down 1379.55% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 down 1280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

GK Consultants shares closed at 3.04 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)