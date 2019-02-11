GK Consultants Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 95.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2018 down 95.25% from Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 206.08% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 220% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

GK Consultants EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

GK Consultants shares closed at 7.12 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)