Gita Renewable Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 102.86% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 106.22% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

Gita Renewable shares closed at 76.08 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -55.02% over the last 12 months.