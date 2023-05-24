Gita Renewable Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gita Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 102.86% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 106.22% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.
Gita Renewable shares closed at 76.08 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -55.02% over the last 12 months.
|Gita Renewable Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.10
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.13
|-1.02
|Other Income
|0.04
|6.45
|4.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|6.32
|3.86
|Interest
|-0.13
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|6.27
|3.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|6.27
|3.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|6.27
|3.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|6.27
|3.84
|Equity Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|15.24
|33.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|15.24
|33.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|15.24
|33.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|15.24
|33.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited