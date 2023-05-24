English
    Gita Renewable Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gita Renewable Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 102.86% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 106.22% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

    Gita Renewable shares closed at 76.08 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -55.02% over the last 12 months.

    Gita Renewable Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.060.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.060.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.13----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.090.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.101.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.13-1.02
    Other Income0.046.454.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.246.323.86
    Interest-0.130.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.116.273.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.116.273.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.116.273.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.116.273.84
    Equity Share Capital4.114.114.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.2715.2433.80
    Diluted EPS-0.2715.2433.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.2715.2433.80
    Diluted EPS-0.2715.2433.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

