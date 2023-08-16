English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gita Renewable Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.47% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gita Renewable Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 96.47% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 128.84% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 128.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Gita Renewable shares closed at 138.70 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.89% returns over the last 6 months and -5.93% over the last 12 months.

    Gita Renewable Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.030.06
    Other Operating Income----0.53
    Total Income From Operations0.020.030.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.13--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.100.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.080.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.280.39
    Other Income--0.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.240.39
    Interest0.00-0.130.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.110.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.110.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.110.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.110.38
    Equity Share Capital4.114.114.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.270.91
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.270.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.270.91
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.270.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gita Renewable #Gita Renewable Energy #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!