Gita Renewable Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 96.47% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 128.84% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 128.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Gita Renewable shares closed at 138.70 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.89% returns over the last 6 months and -5.93% over the last 12 months.