Gita Renewable Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2020 down 2441.85% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2020 down 43133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Gita Renewable shares closed at 12.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)