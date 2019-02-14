Girdhari Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 25.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2018 down 25.74% from Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 131.68% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 down 92.09% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2017.

Girdhari Sugar shares closed at 10.82 on October 15, 2018 (BSE)