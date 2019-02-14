Girdhari Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 25.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Girdharilal Sugar and Allied are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2018 down 25.74% from Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 131.68% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 down 92.09% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2017.
Girdhari Sugar shares closed at 10.82 on October 15, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Girdharilal Sugar and Allied
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.32
|3.54
|11.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.32
|3.54
|11.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.85
|2.59
|4.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.46
|-0.03
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.49
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.50
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.35
|1.04
|1.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-1.05
|2.92
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.02
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-1.03
|3.12
|Interest
|0.46
|0.95
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-1.98
|2.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-1.98
|2.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|-1.98
|2.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|-1.98
|2.09
|Equity Share Capital
|19.17
|19.17
|19.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-1.03
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-1.03
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-1.03
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-1.03
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited