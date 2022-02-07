MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GIPL's net profit declines 9% to Rs 27.91 crore in December quarter

    The company had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPL) on Monday reported a nearly nine per cent fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 27.91 crore for the December 2021 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The company had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 30.60 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

    Its total income during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 266.49 crore, compared with Rs 338.97 crore in the year-ago period. The board in its meeting held on Monday also approved the appointment of Nitin Chandrashanker Shukla, Ravindra Harshadrai Dholakia and Mamata Biswal as additional directors (independent) for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

    ALSO READ: TVS Motor Q3 results | Net profit rises 9% YoY to Rs 289 crore, beats estimate

    The board also approved the draft postal ballot notice to transact special business seeking shareholders' approval for the appointment of three independent directors through the postal ballot process.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd #Q3.net profit #Results
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 08:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.