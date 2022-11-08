 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ginni Filaments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:

Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore in September 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 245.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 106.68% from Rs. 15.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2022 down 57.25% from Rs. 27.81 crore in September 2021.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 34.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -9.45% over the last 12 months.

Ginni Filaments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 235.49 274.85 245.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 235.49 274.85 245.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.84 184.20 151.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.47 -5.15 -2.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.16 17.70 18.17
Depreciation 7.35 7.29 6.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.20 61.63 53.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.47 9.18 19.56
Other Income 1.08 0.88 2.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.54 10.06 21.62
Interest 6.01 6.82 5.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.47 3.24 16.43
Exceptional Items -- -- 5.74
P/L Before Tax -1.47 3.24 22.16
Tax -0.45 1.08 6.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.02 2.16 15.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.02 2.16 15.31
Equity Share Capital 85.65 85.65 85.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.25 1.86
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.25 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.25 1.79
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.25 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
