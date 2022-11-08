Ginni Filaments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore in September 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 245.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 106.68% from Rs. 15.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2022 down 57.25% from Rs. 27.81 crore in September 2021.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 34.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -9.45% over the last 12 months.