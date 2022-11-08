English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ginni Filaments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore in September 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 245.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 106.68% from Rs. 15.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2022 down 57.25% from Rs. 27.81 crore in September 2021.

    Ginni Filaments shares closed at 34.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -9.45% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Ginni Filaments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.49274.85245.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.49274.85245.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.84184.20151.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-5.15-2.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1617.7018.17
    Depreciation7.357.296.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.2061.6353.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.479.1819.56
    Other Income1.080.882.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.5410.0621.62
    Interest6.016.825.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.473.2416.43
    Exceptional Items----5.74
    P/L Before Tax-1.473.2422.16
    Tax-0.451.086.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.022.1615.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.022.1615.31
    Equity Share Capital85.6585.6585.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.251.86
    Diluted EPS-0.120.251.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.251.79
    Diluted EPS-0.120.251.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ginni Filaments #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:02 pm