Ginni Filaments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore, down 4.13% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:
Net Sales at Rs 235.49 crore in September 2022 down 4.13% from Rs. 245.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 106.68% from Rs. 15.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2022 down 57.25% from Rs. 27.81 crore in September 2021.
Ginni Filaments shares closed at 34.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.11% returns over the last 6 months and -9.45% over the last 12 months.
|Ginni Filaments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|235.49
|274.85
|245.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|235.49
|274.85
|245.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.84
|184.20
|151.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.47
|-5.15
|-2.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.16
|17.70
|18.17
|Depreciation
|7.35
|7.29
|6.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.20
|61.63
|53.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.47
|9.18
|19.56
|Other Income
|1.08
|0.88
|2.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.54
|10.06
|21.62
|Interest
|6.01
|6.82
|5.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|3.24
|16.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|5.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.47
|3.24
|22.16
|Tax
|-0.45
|1.08
|6.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|2.16
|15.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|2.16
|15.31
|Equity Share Capital
|85.65
|85.65
|85.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.25
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.25
|1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.25
|1.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.25
|1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited