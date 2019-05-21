Ginni Filaments Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore, up 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore in March 2019 up 19.74% from Rs. 177.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2019 down 1111.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2019 down 17.08% from Rs. 14.64 crore in March 2018.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 12.95 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.52% returns over the last 6 months and -43.33% over the last 12 months.