Ginni Filaments Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore, up 19.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:
Net Sales at Rs 212.43 crore in March 2019 up 19.74% from Rs. 177.40 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2019 down 1111.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2019 down 17.08% from Rs. 14.64 crore in March 2018.
Ginni Filaments shares closed at 12.95 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.52% returns over the last 6 months and -43.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ginni Filaments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|212.43
|198.71
|177.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|212.43
|198.71
|177.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.13
|135.68
|111.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.09
|-0.10
|1.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.30
|-5.12
|-9.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.32
|15.22
|12.99
|Depreciation
|6.45
|6.48
|6.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.07
|45.04
|48.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.24
|1.50
|6.15
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.59
|1.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.69
|2.09
|8.05
|Interest
|7.07
|8.56
|8.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.38
|-6.47
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.38
|-6.47
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.10
|-2.18
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.48
|-4.29
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.48
|-4.29
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|70.65
|70.65
|70.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.61
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.61
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.61
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.61
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited