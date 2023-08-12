Ginni Filaments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore, down 18.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore in June 2023 down 18.3% from Rs. 274.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2023 down 509% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2023 down 90.55% from Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2022.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 28.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and -18.57% over the last 12 months.