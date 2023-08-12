English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ginni Filaments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore, down 18.3% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.56 crore in June 2023 down 18.3% from Rs. 274.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2023 down 509% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2023 down 90.55% from Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2022.

    Ginni Filaments shares closed at 28.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and -18.57% over the last 12 months.

    Ginni Filaments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.56225.21274.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations224.56225.21274.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.60156.61184.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.90-3.24-5.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1119.0017.70
    Depreciation7.347.047.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.6352.5261.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.22-6.739.18
    Other Income0.530.410.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.70-6.3210.06
    Interest7.564.446.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.26-10.763.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.26-10.763.24
    Tax-4.42-5.491.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.83-5.262.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.83-5.262.16
    Equity Share Capital85.6585.6585.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-0.610.25
    Diluted EPS-1.03-0.610.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-0.610.25
    Diluted EPS-1.03-0.610.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ginni Filaments #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!