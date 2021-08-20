Ginni Filaments Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore, up 69.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.64 crore in June 2021 up 69.42% from Rs. 128.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2021 up 76.77% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in June 2021 up 36.49% from Rs. 18.50 crore in June 2020.

Ginni Filaments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2020.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 30.80 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.74% returns over the last 6 months and 152.46% over the last 12 months.