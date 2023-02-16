Ginni Filaments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore in December 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 293.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 176.52% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2022 down 111.23% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.
Ginni Filaments shares closed at 25.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ginni Filaments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.63
|235.49
|293.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.63
|235.49
|293.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.14
|148.84
|185.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.11
|0.47
|-13.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.70
|17.16
|18.20
|Depreciation
|7.46
|7.35
|6.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.80
|58.20
|68.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.58
|3.47
|26.78
|Other Income
|1.28
|1.08
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.30
|4.54
|27.55
|Interest
|5.45
|6.01
|6.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.75
|-1.47
|20.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.75
|-1.47
|20.86
|Tax
|-6.54
|-0.45
|7.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.21
|-1.02
|13.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.21
|-1.02
|13.34
|Equity Share Capital
|85.65
|85.65
|85.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.12
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.12
|1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.12
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.12
|1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited