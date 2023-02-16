 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ginni Filaments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore in December 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 293.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 176.52% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2022 down 111.23% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.

Ginni Filaments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.63 235.49 293.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.63 235.49 293.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.14 148.84 185.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.11 0.47 -13.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.70 17.16 18.20
Depreciation 7.46 7.35 6.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.80 58.20 68.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.58 3.47 26.78
Other Income 1.28 1.08 0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.30 4.54 27.55
Interest 5.45 6.01 6.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.75 -1.47 20.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.75 -1.47 20.86
Tax -6.54 -0.45 7.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.21 -1.02 13.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.21 -1.02 13.34
Equity Share Capital 85.65 85.65 85.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -0.12 1.56
Diluted EPS -1.19 -0.12 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -0.12 1.56
Diluted EPS -1.19 -0.12 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited