Ginni Filaments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore in December 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 293.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 176.52% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2022 down 111.23% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.