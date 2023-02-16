Ginni Filaments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore in December 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 293.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 176.52% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2022 down 111.23% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 25.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.25% over the last 12 months.