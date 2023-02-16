English
    Ginni Filaments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore, down 25.76% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.63 crore in December 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 293.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 176.52% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2022 down 111.23% from Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2021.

    Ginni Filaments shares closed at 25.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.25% over the last 12 months.

    Ginni Filaments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.63235.49293.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.63235.49293.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.14148.84185.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.110.47-13.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7017.1618.20
    Depreciation7.467.356.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.8058.2068.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.583.4726.78
    Other Income1.281.080.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.304.5427.55
    Interest5.456.016.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.75-1.4720.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.75-1.4720.86
    Tax-6.54-0.457.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.21-1.0213.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.21-1.0213.34
    Equity Share Capital85.6585.6585.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.121.56
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.121.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-0.121.56
    Diluted EPS-1.19-0.121.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ginni Filaments #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm