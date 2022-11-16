Gini Silk Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore, up 67.15% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gini Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore in September 2022 up 67.15% from Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 84.13% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

    Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2021.

    Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 34.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.

    Gini Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.4110.667.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.4110.667.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.833.541.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.370.690.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-1.10-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.080.91
    Depreciation0.350.320.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.426.144.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.12-0.02-0.18
    Other Income0.690.090.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.810.080.33
    Interest0.290.060.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.520.020.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.520.020.24
    Tax0.050.18-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.48-0.160.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.48-0.160.31
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.56-0.290.55
    Diluted EPS0.56-0.290.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.56-0.290.55
    Diluted EPS0.56-0.290.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

