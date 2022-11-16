Gini Silk Mills Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore, up 67.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore in September 2022 up 67.15% from Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 up 53.95% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 up 84.13% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2021.

Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 34.90 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.