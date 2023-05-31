English
    Gini Silk Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gini Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in March 2023 up 23.55% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 up 427.07% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 212.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

    Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 41.22 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.77% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.

    Gini Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3410.779.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3410.779.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.313.962.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.390.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-1.02-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.150.98
    Depreciation0.350.350.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.036.115.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.95-0.17-0.27
    Other Income0.400.520.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.340.340.20
    Interest0.180.16-0.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.160.180.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.160.180.35
    Tax0.080.020.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.080.160.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.080.160.21
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.930.820.68
    Diluted EPS1.930.820.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.930.820.68
    Diluted EPS1.930.820.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am