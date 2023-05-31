Gini Silk Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in March 2023 up 23.55% from Rs. 9.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 up 427.07% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 212.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 41.22 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.77% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months.