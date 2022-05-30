Gini Silk Mills Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, up 69.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in March 2022 up 69.73% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 207.56% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 up 390.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2021.

Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 39.80 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)