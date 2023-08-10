Gini Silk Mills Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.89 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.89 crore in June 2023 down 7.23% from Rs. 10.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 up 487.76% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 187.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2022.

Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 44.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and -1.87% over the last 12 months.