Gini Silk Mills Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore in June 2019 up 13.33% from Rs. 8.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2019 up 57.65% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2019 down 6.48% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2018.

Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2018.

Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 56.30 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.58% returns over the last 6 months and -36.81% over the last 12 months.