Gini Silk Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore, up 17.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gini Silk Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 1285.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 165.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Gini Silk Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.77 12.41 9.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.77 12.41 9.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.96 3.83 2.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.39 0.37 0.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.02 0.18 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.15 1.13 0.95
Depreciation 0.35 0.35 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.11 6.42 5.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 0.12 -0.49
Other Income 0.52 0.69 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.81 -0.04
Interest 0.16 0.29 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.52 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.52 -0.16
Tax 0.02 0.05 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 0.48 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 0.48 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.56 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.56 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 0.56 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.82 0.56 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited