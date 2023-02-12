Gini Silk Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore, up 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 1285.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 165.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.