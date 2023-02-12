English
    Gini Silk Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore, up 17.35% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gini Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 1285.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 165.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Gini Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.7712.419.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.7712.419.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.963.832.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.370.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.020.18-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.130.95
    Depreciation0.350.350.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.116.425.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.12-0.49
    Other Income0.520.690.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.81-0.04
    Interest0.160.290.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.52-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.52-0.16
    Tax0.020.05-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.48-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.48-0.01
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.56-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.820.56-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.56-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.820.56-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited