Gini Silk Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore, up 17.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 1285.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 165.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Gini Silk Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 39.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -35.98% over the last 12 months.