Gini Silk Mills Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 20.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2020 down 20.89% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 down 18.61% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 down 35.51% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

Gini Silk Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

Gini Silk Mills shares closed at 56.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)