Gillette net profit drops 8% to Rs 34.62 crore in April-June

FMCG major Gillette India today posted 8.09 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 34.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit at Rs 37.67 crore during April-June period a year ago, Gillette India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 418.33 crore. It was Rs 442.49 crore in the year-ago period. Gillette's total expenses were at Rs 365.88 crore in the quarter.

"Both grooming and oral care businesses delivered a strong comparable sales growth, ahead of market behind strong brand fundamentals, strength of the portfolio and improved in-store execution," the company said in a statement.

For the financial year 2017-18, Gillette India's net profit was down 9.49 percent at Rs 229.05 crore as against Rs 253.08 crore in 2016-17. Its total income was at Rs 1,689.60 crore in 2017-18. It was Rs 1,826.06 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has declared a final dividend of Rs 23 per equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 for fiscal ended on June, 2018, the company said in a statement.