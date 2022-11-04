 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gillette India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.92 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

Net Sales at Rs 619.92 crore in September 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 573.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.78 crore in September 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 81.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.47 crore in September 2022 up 8.02% from Rs. 128.19 crore in September 2021.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 26.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.14 in September 2021.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,191.30 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.02% over the last 12 months.

Gillette India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 619.92 552.89 573.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 619.92 552.89 573.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.36 116.80 130.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 114.04 70.61 130.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.80 39.88 16.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.62 33.93 38.09
Depreciation 18.02 18.58 15.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 86.62 66.11
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.93 93.36 66.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.75 93.11 109.17
Other Income 2.70 1.52 3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.45 94.63 112.38
Interest 0.49 2.41 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.96 92.22 112.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.96 92.22 112.05
Tax 33.18 24.63 30.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.78 67.59 81.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.78 67.59 81.93
Equity Share Capital 32.59 32.59 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.63 20.74 25.14
Diluted EPS 26.63 20.74 25.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.63 20.74 25.14
Diluted EPS 26.63 20.74 25.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 4, 2022
