    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gillette India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 619.92 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 619.92 crore in September 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 573.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.78 crore in September 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 81.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.47 crore in September 2022 up 8.02% from Rs. 128.19 crore in September 2021.

    Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 26.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.14 in September 2021.

    Gillette India shares closed at 5,191.30 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.02% over the last 12 months.

    Gillette India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations619.92552.89573.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations619.92552.89573.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.36116.80130.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.0470.61130.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.8039.8816.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.6233.9338.09
    Depreciation18.0218.5815.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--86.6266.11
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.9393.3666.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.7593.11109.17
    Other Income2.701.523.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.4594.63112.38
    Interest0.492.410.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.9692.22112.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax119.9692.22112.05
    Tax33.1824.6330.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.7867.5981.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.7867.5981.93
    Equity Share Capital32.5932.5932.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6320.7425.14
    Diluted EPS26.6320.7425.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6320.7425.14
    Diluted EPS26.6320.7425.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
