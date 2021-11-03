Gillette India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 573.31 crore, up 11.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 573.31 crore in September 2021 up 11.02% from Rs. 516.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.93 crore in September 2021 down 14.02% from Rs. 95.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.19 crore in September 2021 down 5.67% from Rs. 135.90 crore in September 2020.

Gillette India EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 29.24 in September 2020.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,807.90 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and 9.20% over the last 12 months.