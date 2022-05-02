 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gillette India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 566.52 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

Net Sales at Rs 566.52 crore in March 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 536.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.31 crore in March 2022 down 34.4% from Rs. 105.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.96 crore in March 2022 down 17.74% from Rs. 161.63 crore in March 2021.

Gillette India EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 32.42 in March 2021.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,265.20 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.

Gillette India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 566.52 563.44 536.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 566.52 563.44 536.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.26 184.71 69.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 116.37 122.06 123.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.84 -28.27 37.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.27 37.82 39.92
Depreciation 17.63 16.34 14.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 64.96 71.03 56.77
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.84 61.94 69.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.03 97.81 125.67
Other Income 1.30 1.71 21.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.33 99.52 146.69
Interest 5.30 2.49 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.03 97.03 146.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.03 97.03 146.22
Tax 40.72 26.53 40.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.31 70.50 105.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.31 70.50 105.66
Equity Share Capital 32.59 32.59 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.27 21.64 32.42
Diluted EPS 21.27 21.64 32.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.27 21.64 32.42
Diluted EPS 21.27 21.64 32.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
