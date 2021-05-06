MARKET NEWS

Gillette India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 536.62 crore, up 31.99% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

Net Sales at Rs 536.62 crore in March 2021 up 31.99% from Rs. 406.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.66 crore in March 2021 up 101.72% from Rs. 52.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.63 crore in March 2021 up 92.3% from Rs. 84.05 crore in March 2020.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 32.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.07 in March 2020.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,448.90 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.20% returns over the last 6 months and 7.92% over the last 12 months.

Gillette India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations536.62520.42406.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations536.62520.42406.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials69.27195.1193.69
Purchase of Traded Goods123.01114.09109.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.57-74.93-23.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.9231.1529.65
Depreciation14.9413.7912.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses56.7762.0851.69
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.4757.7464.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.67121.3967.51
Other Income21.023.793.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.69125.1871.12
Interest0.471.960.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.22123.2270.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax146.22123.2270.75
Tax40.5641.3218.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.6681.9052.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.6681.9052.38
Equity Share Capital32.5932.5932.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.4225.1416.07
Diluted EPS32.4225.1416.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.4225.1416.07
Diluted EPS32.4225.1416.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gillette India #Personal Care #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:01 pm

