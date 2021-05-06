Gillette India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 536.62 crore, up 31.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.62 crore in March 2021 up 31.99% from Rs. 406.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.66 crore in March 2021 up 101.72% from Rs. 52.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.63 crore in March 2021 up 92.3% from Rs. 84.05 crore in March 2020.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 32.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.07 in March 2020.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,448.90 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.20% returns over the last 6 months and 7.92% over the last 12 months.