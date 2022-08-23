 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gillette India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore in June 2022 up 26.82% from Rs. 435.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.59 crore in June 2022 up 145.51% from Rs. 27.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.21 crore in June 2022 up 103.14% from Rs. 55.73 crore in June 2021.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 20.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.45 in June 2021.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,525.00 on August 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and -7.36% over the last 12 months.

Gillette India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.89 566.52 435.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.89 566.52 435.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.80 159.26 118.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 70.61 116.37 50.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.88 -9.84 -11.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.93 40.27 35.46
Depreciation 18.58 17.63 15.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 86.62 64.96 101.14
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.36 63.84 88.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.11 114.03 36.89
Other Income 1.52 1.30 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.63 115.33 40.31
Interest 2.41 5.30 2.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.22 110.03 37.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.22 110.03 37.74
Tax 24.63 40.72 10.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.59 69.31 27.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.59 69.31 27.53
Equity Share Capital 32.59 32.59 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.74 21.27 8.45
Diluted EPS 20.74 21.27 8.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.74 21.27 8.45
Diluted EPS 20.74 21.27 8.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 23, 2022 09:00 am
