Gillette India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore in June 2022 up 26.82% from Rs. 435.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.59 crore in June 2022 up 145.51% from Rs. 27.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.21 crore in June 2022 up 103.14% from Rs. 55.73 crore in June 2021.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 20.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.45 in June 2021.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,525.00 on August 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.36% returns over the last 6 months and -7.36% over the last 12 months.