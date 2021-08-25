MARKET NEWS

Gillette India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 435.98 crore, up 24.22% Y-o-Y

August 25, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

Net Sales at Rs 435.98 crore in June 2021 up 24.22% from Rs. 350.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.53 crore in June 2021 down 38.78% from Rs. 44.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.73 crore in June 2021 down 32.45% from Rs. 82.50 crore in June 2020.

Gillette India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.80 in June 2020.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,929.75 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 10.73% over the last 12 months.

Gillette India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations435.98536.62350.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations435.98536.62350.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials118.5369.273.01
Purchase of Traded Goods50.99123.01113.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.2837.5734.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.4639.9229.28
Depreciation15.4214.9413.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses101.1456.7712.81
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.8369.4777.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.89125.6767.33
Other Income3.4221.021.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.31146.6969.09
Interest2.570.472.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.74146.2266.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax37.74146.2266.70
Tax10.2140.5621.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.53105.6644.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.53105.6644.97
Equity Share Capital32.5932.5932.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.4532.4213.80
Diluted EPS8.4532.4213.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.4532.4213.80
Diluted EPS8.4532.4213.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 25, 2021 02:55 pm

