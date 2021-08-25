Gillette India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 435.98 crore, up 24.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.98 crore in June 2021 up 24.22% from Rs. 350.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.53 crore in June 2021 down 38.78% from Rs. 44.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.73 crore in June 2021 down 32.45% from Rs. 82.50 crore in June 2020.

Gillette India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.80 in June 2020.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,929.75 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 10.73% over the last 12 months.