Gillette India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.62 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 618.62 619.92 563.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 618.62 619.92 563.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 211.13 184.36 184.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 113.29 114.04 122.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.17 -14.80 -28.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.88 41.62 37.82 Depreciation 19.19 18.02 16.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 78.96 -- 71.03 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.49 158.93 61.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.85 117.75 97.81 Other Income 2.93 2.70 1.71 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.78 120.45 99.52 Interest 3.35 0.49 2.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.43 119.96 97.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 106.43 119.96 97.03 Tax 31.98 33.18 26.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.45 86.78 70.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.45 86.78 70.50 Equity Share Capital 32.59 32.59 32.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.85 26.63 21.64 Diluted EPS 22.85 26.63 21.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.85 26.63 21.64 Diluted EPS 22.85 26.63 21.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --