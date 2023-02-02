English
    Gillette India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.62 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:Net Sales at Rs 618.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 563.44 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 70.50 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.97 crore in December 2022 up 11.32% from Rs. 115.86 crore in December 2021.
    Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 22.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.64 in December 2021.Gillette India shares closed at 4,878.15 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.28% returns over the last 6 months and -7.54% over the last 12 months.
    Gillette India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations618.62619.92563.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations618.62619.92563.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials211.13184.36184.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.29114.04122.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.17-14.80-28.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.8841.6237.82
    Depreciation19.1918.0216.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses78.96--71.03
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.49158.9361.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.85117.7597.81
    Other Income2.932.701.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.78120.4599.52
    Interest3.350.492.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.43119.9697.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.43119.9697.03
    Tax31.9833.1826.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.4586.7870.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.4586.7870.50
    Equity Share Capital32.5932.5932.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8526.6321.64
    Diluted EPS22.8526.6321.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.8526.6321.64
    Diluted EPS22.8526.6321.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited