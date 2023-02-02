Gillette India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.62 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:Net Sales at Rs 618.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 563.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.6% from Rs. 70.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.97 crore in December 2022 up 11.32% from Rs. 115.86 crore in December 2021.
Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 22.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.64 in December 2021.
|Gillette India shares closed at 4,878.15 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.28% returns over the last 6 months and -7.54% over the last 12 months.
|Gillette India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|618.62
|619.92
|563.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|618.62
|619.92
|563.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|211.13
|184.36
|184.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|113.29
|114.04
|122.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.17
|-14.80
|-28.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.88
|41.62
|37.82
|Depreciation
|19.19
|18.02
|16.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|78.96
|--
|71.03
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.49
|158.93
|61.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.85
|117.75
|97.81
|Other Income
|2.93
|2.70
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|109.78
|120.45
|99.52
|Interest
|3.35
|0.49
|2.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|106.43
|119.96
|97.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|106.43
|119.96
|97.03
|Tax
|31.98
|33.18
|26.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|74.45
|86.78
|70.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|74.45
|86.78
|70.50
|Equity Share Capital
|32.59
|32.59
|32.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.85
|26.63
|21.64
|Diluted EPS
|22.85
|26.63
|21.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.85
|26.63
|21.64
|Diluted EPS
|22.85
|26.63
|21.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited