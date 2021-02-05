MARKET NEWS

Gillette India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 520.42 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillette India are:

Net Sales at Rs 520.42 crore in December 2020 up 13.3% from Rs. 459.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.90 crore in December 2020 up 15.24% from Rs. 71.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.97 crore in December 2020 up 33.22% from Rs. 104.32 crore in December 2019.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 25.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.81 in December 2019.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,786.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and -10.38% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations520.42516.40459.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations520.42516.40459.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials195.1199.769.79
Purchase of Traded Goods114.09128.46188.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-74.9330.15-13.76
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.1536.6927.51
Depreciation13.7913.3712.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses62.08--73.24
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses57.7488.9473.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.39119.0387.43
Other Income3.793.504.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.18122.5391.80
Interest1.960.251.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.22122.2889.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax123.22122.2889.92
Tax41.3226.9918.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.9095.2971.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.9095.2971.07
Equity Share Capital32.5932.5932.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.1429.2421.81
Diluted EPS25.1429.2421.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.1429.2421.81
Diluted EPS25.1429.2421.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gillette India #Personal Care #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 12:44 pm

