Gillette India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 520.42 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 520.42 crore in December 2020 up 13.3% from Rs. 459.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.90 crore in December 2020 up 15.24% from Rs. 71.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.97 crore in December 2020 up 33.22% from Rs. 104.32 crore in December 2019.

Gillette India EPS has increased to Rs. 25.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.81 in December 2019.

Gillette India shares closed at 5,786.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.58% returns over the last 6 months and -10.38% over the last 12 months.