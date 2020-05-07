App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:51 PM IST

Gillette India profit drops 40.3% to Rs 52.38 crore in March quarter

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit Rs 87.76 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago.

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 40.31 percent decline in net profit to Rs 52.38 crore for the January-March quarter 2020.

Its net sales were down by 12.66 percent at Rs 406.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 465.51 crore in the year-ago period, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

"The company was forecasting sales growth of mid-single digit for the quarter before the lockdown. But following the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the business operations were severely disrupted across the country," Gillette India said in a post earning statement.

Gillette India's total expenses were at Rs 339.43 crore in January-March as against Rs 332.68 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 2.02 percent.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 4,990.90 on BSE, down 1.67 percent from the previous close.

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Gillette India Ltd #Results

