MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gillette India net profit falls 14% to Rs 81.9 crore in September quarter; sales up 11%

Gillette India's total expenses increased 16.81 per cent to Rs 464.47 crore, compared to Rs 397.62 crore.

PTI
November 02, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Grooming products maker Gillette India on Tuesday reported a 14.02 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 81.93 crore for the first quarter ended September 30.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 95.29 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Its net sales were 11.02 per cent to Rs 573.31 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 516.40 crore a year ago, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

"Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs 82 crores, down 14 per cent vs year ago because of lower marketing investments in the corresponding quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic," Gillette India said in a post earning statement.

Gillette India's total expenses increased 16.81 per cent to Rs 464.47 crore, compared to Rs 397.62 crore.

Close

Related stories

Its revenue from the grooming segment was Rs 422.48 crore and Rs 150.83 crore from oral care.

"Both Grooming and the Oral Care businesses recorded strong growth ahead of their categories," it said.

Gillette India Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said: "In a challenging market environment and a higher base period, we have delivered double-digit sales growth. As the market continues to recover, we will continue to focus on our strategy of driving superiority and productivity, enabled by strength of our organisation and culture".

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 5,810.30 apiece on BSE, up 1.46 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Gillette India #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2021 09:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.