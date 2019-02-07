App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gillette India net profit declines 9.15% to Rs 53.39 crore

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 58.77 crore for the October-December period a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gillette India on Thursday reported a 9.15 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 53.39 crore for the quarter ended on December 2018 impacted by cost inflation, expiry of tax benefits and higher marketing spend.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 58.77 crore for the October-December period a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income rose by 17.13 per cent to Rs 479.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 409.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"We have delivered strong double-digit growth for the second consecutive quarter this year driven by robust volume growth, category development and execution excellence," said Gillette India Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan.

related news

Gillette India's total expenses in October-December quarter were at Rs 391.03 crore as against Rs 320.94 crore, up 21.83 per cent.

Revenue from grooming was at Rs 373.22 crore, up 12.36 per cent, Rs 332.15 crore, while oral care was at Rs 102.44 crore, up 35.91 per cent, as against Rs 75.37 crore.

In a separate filing, Gillette India informed that its board in a meeting on Thursday recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19/- per equity share (Face Value of Rs 10/- each) for 2018-19.

Shares of Gillette India Thursday settled at Rs 6,481.70 on BSE, up 0.05 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #Business #Gillette India #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.