Gillanders Arbu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.20 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.20 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 122.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 18.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.42 crore in September 2022 up 13.47% from Rs. 27.69 crore in September 2021.

Gillanders Arbu EPS has increased to Rs. 10.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in September 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 67.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.20 110.04 122.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.20 110.04 122.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.96 25.61 28.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.03 1.36 22.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.38 5.40 -15.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.11 31.11 31.53
Depreciation 2.39 2.23 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.79 36.57 30.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.31 7.75 22.06
Other Income 2.73 1.98 3.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.03 9.73 25.38
Interest 3.31 4.03 5.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.73 5.70 20.18
Exceptional Items -- 10.65 --
P/L Before Tax 25.73 16.35 20.18
Tax 2.44 0.64 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.29 15.71 18.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.29 15.71 18.88
Equity Share Capital 21.34 21.34 21.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.91 7.36 8.84
Diluted EPS 10.91 7.36 8.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.91 7.36 8.84
Diluted EPS 10.91 7.36 8.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
