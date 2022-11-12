Gillanders Arbu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.20 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.20 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 122.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 18.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.42 crore in September 2022 up 13.47% from Rs. 27.69 crore in September 2021.

Gillanders Arbu EPS has increased to Rs. 10.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in September 2021.

Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 67.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.