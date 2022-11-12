English
    Gillanders Arbu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.20 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.20 crore in September 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 122.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.29 crore in September 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 18.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.42 crore in September 2022 up 13.47% from Rs. 27.69 crore in September 2021.

    Gillanders Arbu EPS has increased to Rs. 10.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in September 2021.

    Gillanders Arbu shares closed at 67.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.

    Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.20110.04122.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.20110.04122.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.9625.6128.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.031.3622.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.385.40-15.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.1131.1131.53
    Depreciation2.392.232.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7936.5730.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.317.7522.06
    Other Income2.731.983.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.039.7325.38
    Interest3.314.035.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.735.7020.18
    Exceptional Items--10.65--
    P/L Before Tax25.7316.3520.18
    Tax2.440.641.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2915.7118.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2915.7118.88
    Equity Share Capital21.3421.3421.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.917.368.84
    Diluted EPS10.917.368.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.917.368.84
    Diluted EPS10.917.368.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

